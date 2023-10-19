Viral: IPS Officer On Navratri Fast Praises Flight Crew Member's Thoughtfulness

(Photo Credit: X/ arunbothra)

Navratri is being celebrated in different parts of the country at present. Many people are observing the special fast known as vrat during these nine days. Those keeping a vrat need to be extra careful about their diet when travelling. Since food options at some places may be limited, they may face difficulties in getting vrat-friendly dishes. Arun Bothra, an IPS Officer in Odisha, recently shared a heartwarming incident related to fasting while travelling by flight. The airline company has also responded to his post.

Also Read: Italian Husband Tries Indian Wife's Masala Pasta, Watch His Reaction

Bothra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience while he was onboard an IndiGo flight recently. He was touched by a crew member's efforts to accommodate his vrat restrictions. In the caption, he explained, "Mother Divine takes care of you in different forms. Today she came as Purvi, an @IndiGo6E crew member. As I didn't take snacks due to #Navratri fasting she returned with Sabudana Chips, Til Chikki & tea. When I asked how much to pay, she said- 'No money sir. I am also fasting'."

In the photo, the three food items mentioned are seen clearly. There's also a post-it note on one of the packets that reads, "To Mr Bothra, it was a pleasure having you onboard with us today. May Navdurga bless you with abundance. From Purvi". Take a look at the post below.

Mother Divine takes care of you in different forms. Today she came as Purvi, an @IndiGo6E crew member.



As I didn't take snacks due to #Navratri fasting she returned with Sabudana Chips, Til Chikki & tea. When I asked how much to pay, she said- ‘No money sir. I am also fasting.' pic.twitter.com/f4Av5oOZoF — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) October 18, 2023

IndiGo responded to Bothra, saying, "Sir, we are delighted to hear about your heartwarming experience with our team member, Purvi, during your recent flight with us. It brings joy to our hearts to learn that her thoughtful gesture enhanced your travel experience". To know more, see the posts below:

Sir, we are delighted to hear about your heartwarming experience with our team member, Purvi, during your recent flight with us. It brings joy to our hearts to learn that her thoughtful gesture enhanced your travel experience. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 18, 2023

Purvi's act exemplifies the spirit of care and understanding we strive to embody. Your words are greatly appreciated and will be shared with Purvi. We look forward to serving you again on your future journeys. Best wishes during Navratri. ~Mitul #GoIndiGo#IndiaByIndiGo (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 18, 2023

Also Read: Zomato CEO Responds To Claims About Viral Video Showing Female 'Delivery Executive'

Since being shared on October 18, 2023, the original post has received more than 240K views so far. Many people have appreciated Purvi's thoughtful gesture. Read some of the reactions below:

That's so kind of her 👍🏼 — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) October 19, 2023

God bless Purvi ji.. — Pallav Parashar (@FCAPallav) October 18, 2023

So sweet — The unrealistic Guy (@GuyUnrealistic) October 18, 2023

Wow... amazing..This is our culture.. — Data_lover (@ticks1301) October 19, 2023

I had a nice experience on board Indigo myself recently and shared it on X. Being a flight attendant is not an easy job and we must always appreciate those who make extra efforts to make passengers comfortable and happy. — nirupama kotru🍁🌈🇮🇳 (@nirupamakotru) October 19, 2023

Wish this service is given to all passengers 😊🙏 — Srikrishna. 🇮🇳 #srithoughts (@sri16587) October 18, 2023

What did you think of this gesture? Let us know in the comments.

Also Read: Woman Calls Poha “Worst Food”. Internet Wants Her To "Upgrade Taste Buds”