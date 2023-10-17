Zomato CEO Responds To Claims About Viral Video Showing Female 'Delivery Executive'

The post has sparked a range of reactions online. (Photo Credit: X/rajivmehta19)
Recently, a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a woman on a bike with a Zomato package took the internet by storm. Since being posted on October 16, 2023, the clip has received 1.6 million views so far. According to the text on the video, it was shot at Indore's Vijay Nagar. The woman is seen riding a bike with a Zomato bag, without a helmet. Other onlookers are also visible in the frame. The X user who shared the video (@rajivmehta19) wrote in the caption, "Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. Zomato is on a roll..."
The post has sparked a range of reactions online, with many people concerned about the woman flouring road safety rules. Here's the original post:
It turns out that this woman is not associated with the food delivery platform at all, as per Zomato. The company's CEO, Deepinder Goyal took to X to clarify that Zomato "had absolutely nothing to do with this" and that they don't even have an employee with the title of "Indore Marketing Head". Furthermore, Goyal made it clear that the company does not "endorse helmet-less biking".
"This seems to be someone just "free-riding" on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food every day to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," Goyal wrote in the caption. Take a look at his post below:
Goyal's post, in turn, has led to a spate of jokes and remarks on the incident. Check out some of the reactions below:
