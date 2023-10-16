X User Mocks Suryakumar Yadav About Viral Snacking Clip, Cricketer Responds

Photo Credits: Instagram/surya_14kumar, X/ Swiggy

A few days ago, a video featuring Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav took the Internet by storm. In the short clip, Yadav is seen eating something with a spoon while seated in the dugout. It seems to have been taken during the India versus Australia World Cup match on October 8, 2023. The video has gone viral and sparked different types of reactions online. Famous food delivery platform Swiggy, also shared its take on it, captioning the post, "Backbenchers eating tiffin during the 2nd period".

Swiggy's response, in turn, led to several nostalgic remarks (read the full story here). More recently, there has been a new development in this 'snacking saga' and it also involves Swiggy, although indirectly. Suryakumar Yadav took to X to respond to one user's mocking comment on the video. The person in question @musafir_hu_yar, wrote, "Sir dugout mein baithke kya khate rehto ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao. [Sir, why do you keep eating while sitting in the dugout? Go on the ground and run a few rounds.]" In reply, Yadav stated, "Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai. [Don't give orders to me but to Swiggy.]"

Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai https://t.co/ggeOOIRODp — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 16, 2023

Yadav's response has won the approval of several X users. They have found his reply completely befitting the situation. Some also took to making jokes about the incident. Check out some of the reactions below:

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

