India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Chandigarh Family Ordered 70 Biryanis On Swiggy While Watching Match

When it comes to a World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, it's more than just a game. On Sunday, the arch-rivals met at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India won the game by seven wickets. However, the icing on the cake was a family from Chandigarh who displayed unshakable faith in India's triumph. How, you ask? They didn't order a mere 5 or 10 biryanis for celebration, they went all out and ordered a whopping 70 biryanis from the food delivery app, Swiggy. Yes, you read that right. And you will be even more shocked to know that their order was delivered before the match ended. The food delivery app didn't miss the chance to share this amazing news on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing a picture of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the film RRR, Swiggy said, "70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one go, seems they already know who's winning."

The tweet became an instant hit on social media. People, foodies, and cricket enthusiasts were quick enough to share their excitement in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Wondering how the order was delivered? The app would have designated just one delivery partner, but surely it was impossible for that one person."

Another one added, "86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very instantly... Thanks, Swiggy."

"Party mode on." read a comment.

