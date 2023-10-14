Freddy Birdy's Latest Post On Hotel Minibars Is Highly Relatable!

Photo Credit: iStock

We've all been there - enjoying our stay in a hotel with those irresistibly comfortable beds and top-notch facilities. The one thing we can't resist but also can't touch is that tempting minibar. We have all felt that magnetic pull, the urge to dive into the snacks and drinks, even though we know it will leave our wallets weeping. While some choose to exercise willpower and simply avoid the minibar, there are others who employ a clever little trick - indulging first and then discreetly restocking the items from a local store. It's like a secret savings scheme right there in your hotel room, and it can save you a pretty penny.

Copywriter Naved Akhtar, who goes by the moniker Freddy Birdy, recently shared a satirical note on hotel minibars. In the caption of an Instagram post, he spun a humorous tale, "I ate chocolates and chips, then couldn't sleep all night thinking I have to live without kidneys (it was a seven-star hotel and I was on a work trip). The next day I went to a local shop, bought the same chocolate and chips, and put it back. I am still alive with two kidneys."

In the note, Freddy Birdy wrote, "One of my pet peeves with hotels is the minibar. Hotels don't charge you per swim. Or every time someone fake smiles and says "I hope everything is okay sir?" Hotels don't charge you for the apple you pluck from a bowl near the receptionist. So why do they charge you for the minibar? Add the atrocious prices most hotels charge today, surely they can absorb the price of a few chocolate slabs in the minibar? But no. A tiny thimble of champagne will cost you the price of a divorce in America. A packet of wafers, on top of the minibar will seem fairly priced, only if you are in an episode of Black Mirror and you are suddenly in 2092. I would love someone to, I am going to use that terrible word, 'curate' for me a range of local nibbles and drinks, in my hotel room, and I would prefer it to be free."

You know those 45 hotel toiletries that come individually wrapped in plastic so you never feel like using any of them? Or those fluffy bathrobes circa Playboy magazine in 1968? I see scrap that and give us free chocolate bonbons and cans of Pina Colada in the minibar. Thank you," he added.

