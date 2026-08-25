Viral: Expired Chocolates Dumped In Kanpur, Crowd Rushes To Collect Them

A video showing people rushing to collect expired chocolates and toffees discarded at a dumping site in Kanpur has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the products were dumped near the Panki highway area, close to a fertiliser factory, after being deemed unfit for sale. As word spread, large numbers of people reportedly gathered at the site to take away the confectionery items.

The video, said to have been recorded around four days ago, captures people picking up the discarded chocolates and stuffing them into bags and carton boxes. After collecting the products, many were seen leaving the area on bicycles, motorcycles and even on foot.

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The person who filmed the video claimed he was passing through the Panki industrial area when he noticed a truck carrying chocolates arrive at a nearby dumping ground. He alleged that several cartons of chocolates were unloaded and discarded there, prompting people in the vicinity to rush towards the site and begin collecting them.

Reports suggest that many of those gathering the chocolates did not check the packaging details before taking them. Local residents reportedly told him that the products had expired in 2024.

The man who recorded the video also claimed that he tried to warn people against consuming the chocolates because they were past their expiry date. However, he said his warnings went largely unheeded.

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An official confirmation of the incident is still awaited, and authorities have not yet released a detailed statement on the matter.

According to a report by The Times of India, DCP West SM Qasim Abidi said that the authorities have been alerted about the viral video. He added that the officer-in-charge of Panki Police Station had been directed to investigate the matter.