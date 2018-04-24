Vegetarian Or Mediterranean Which Diet Is More Effective For Weight Loss? Experts Reveal 

In a recent study published in the journal Circulation, researchers tried to find out which is a more effective diet. The effects of both diets on 118 participants was studied for a six-month-long period.
As part of the study, participants were regularly made to attend health checks throughout the duration of the study and were advised to cut down on calories by menus designed by nutritionists.
Participants were either given Mediterranean diet or lacto-ovo vegetarian diet to follow. For those wondering, the lacto-ovo vegetarian diet is the most common type of vegetarian diet, that excludes consumption of meat and fish in their fresh, preserved, and processed form. However, the lacto-ovo diet does allow the consumption of eggs and dairy products.
The findings revealed that both diets were effective in reducing body weight and body mass index. It was found that the average weight loss on vegetarian diet was 1.88kg and 1.77kg on the Mediterranean diet.
The effect of both the diets on participants' cardiovascular health, was also observed in detail. The findings revealed that both of them were equally effective in different ways. It was found that the vegetarian diet led to reduced levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol), while the Mediterranean diet on the other hand was more effective at reducing triglyceride levels or fatty acids.