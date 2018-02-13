Valentine's Day 2018: Top 5 Foods And Drinks You Must Avoid Eating On The Day

Highlights
- Valentine's Day is meant for celebration of romantic love.
- It's important to not just look sharp but feel good too.
- Avoid fizzy drinks and salty foods on Valentine's Day.
Here are some foods to avoid on Valentine's Day 2018:
1. Garlic
Garlic is the worst food you can have on a day, when your mouth needs to smell fresh. 'Garlic breath' is probably the last thing you want to be gifting your Valentine, so avoid eating the otherwise beneficial vegetable on the day. Similarly, other odorous vegetables like onions, must also be avoided. If you must eat them, then make sure you have brushed your teeth thoroughly and keep a mouth freshener handy. (Also Read: Valentine's Day 2018: Celebrate This Day With 5 Bright Red Strawberry Desserts)
2. Coffee
Skip your mandatory cup of coffee on Valentine's Day and go for a cup of green tea instead. Coffee has a strong smell that tends to sit in the mouth for a long time. Overloading on coffee before you big date, can potentially make your partner uncomfortable, to say the least.
3. Salty foods
Foods with excessive salt in them, like potato chips and crisps, as well as all fried snacks may cause bloating. Avoid all kinds of fried and salty foods, and opt for healthier snacking options like nuts and dark chocolate.
4. Cheesy foods
That pizza is not going to help you get along with your partner on Valentine's Day. The two main culprits here are the salt and the fatty cheese. While salt causes water retention making you feel heavy, cheese is hard to digest and hence, can cause bloating. (Also Read: 5 Romantic Breakfast in Bed Ideas To Celebrate Love!)
5. Sodas
Fizzy drinks and sodas should be avoided generally too, because they contain excessive amounts of sugar. Opt for a non-fizzy packaged drink or better still, natural fruit juices instead.
Don't just look sharp, feel great too on your important day.