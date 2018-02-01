Valentine's Day 2018: Celebrate This Day With 5 Bright Red Strawberry Desserts

Add some sweetness to your life with some decadent strawberry based desserts because these might just be the perfect way to say I LOVE YOU to your super special one.
1. Liquor Infused Chocolate Strawberries
Make your day special with these rich and absolutely delectable strawberry infused in dark chocolate and liquor (optional). Surprise your partner with these red delights and ensure a yummy Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day special
Cupcakes are easy-to-gobble up and are a visual treat to the eyes. Get your partner a box of strawberry cupcakes and shower some love and affection. These moist and tender delights will definitely make your partner fall in love with you, all over again. In fact, here's an option for the health conscious too; you can make these lovely Strawberry Amaranth cupcakes for the special day and make sure you march ahead towards your fitness goals uninterrupted.
3. Strawberry Cheesecake
How about being 'cheesy' on this day with some strawberry cheesecakes? The velvety, soft and creamy cheesecakes will definitely make your partner's day. How about making strawberry cheesecake using this easy recipe? We bet, your partner will love it!
Valentine's Day special
4. Strawberry Panna Cotta
Serve this creamy Italian dessert with a top layer of fresh strawberry sauce and top it with loads of love. Don't forget to leave a note for your special one.
5. Strawberry Souffle
End your date on a lovely note by indulging in some fluffy and airy strawberry souffle. All you need is cream, strawberries, lemon juice, sugar and eggs to make this amazing recipe. Go ahead and impress your partner!
So, what are you waiting for? Get going and surprise your partner with these scrumptious delights. To all you love-struck couples out there, wish you a very happy Valentine's Day!