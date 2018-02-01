Valentine's Day 2018: Celebrate This Day With 5 Bright Red Strawberry Desserts

February is here and we can already feel the love in the air! Valentine's Day is around the corner and almost everyone is looking to celebrate the valentine's week with much elan. While most of you may have already started planning the big day, some may not know how to make it special for their loved one. Red is the colour that depicts love; so why not show some love with bright red strawberries this year? Small gestures, especially when they are red and tasty, can leave quite an impression!

Add some sweetness to your life with some decadent strawberry based desserts because these might just be the perfect way to say I LOVE YOU to your super special one.

1. Liquor Infused Chocolate Strawberries

Make your day special with these rich and absolutely delectable strawberry infused in dark chocolate and liquor (optional). Surprise your partner with these red delights and ensure a yummy Valentine's Day.



Cupcakes are easy-to-gobble up and are a visual treat to the eyes. Get your partner a box of strawberry cupcakes and shower some love and affection. These moist and tender delights will definitely make your partner fall in love with you, all over again. In fact, here's an option for the health conscious too; you can make these lovely Strawberry Amaranth cupcakes for the special day and make sure you march ahead towards your fitness goals uninterrupted.



3. Strawberry Cheesecake

How about being 'cheesy' on this day with some strawberry cheesecakes? The velvety, soft and creamy cheesecakes will definitely make your partner's day. How about making strawberry cheesecake using this easy recipe? We bet, your partner will love it!

Serve this creamy Italian dessert with a top layer of fresh strawberry sauce and top it with loads of love. Don't forget to leave a note for your special one.

5. Strawberry Souffle

End your date on a lovely note by indulging in some fluffy and airy strawberry souffle. All you need is cream, strawberries, lemon juice, sugar and eggs to make this amazing recipe. Go ahead and impress your partner!



So, what are you waiting for? Get going and surprise your partner with these scrumptious delights. To all you love-struck couples out there, wish you a very happy Valentine's Day!