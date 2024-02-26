Under 50-Calorie Snacks: 5 Healthy Picks That Can Aid In Weight Loss

Weight Loss Snacks

The journey to weight loss is never easy. There are several compromises that one must make in order to achieve their desired goal. While all of them are difficult, the one we find most challenging is making healthier snacking decisions. With so many tempting options around us, it becomes difficult to curb our cravings. Being on a weight-loss diet doesn't mean you have to stop snacking altogether, but the trick here is to make smarter choices. If you're someone who often keeps track of how many calories they consume, you've come to the right place. Here, we'll share insights about five under-50-calorie snacks that can aid your weight loss journey.

Weight Loss Snacks: Here Are 5 Snacks For Weight Loss Under 50 Calories:

1. Apple

We all know the wonderful benefits of having an apple every day. Being high in fibre, it helps promote a feeling of fullness and keeps us satiated for longer. This makes it an excellent weight-loss-friendly snack. A 100-gram serving of apple has just around 50 calories, so you can enjoy it totally guilt-free. However, apples also contain sugar, so have them in moderation or else you'll end up consuming too many calories.

2. Popcorn

Do you often feel sudden hunger pangs kick in at night? Are you a fan of crunchy snacks? If so, then you can satisfy your cravings with delicious popcorn. We're not talking about the butter-laden popcorn that you enjoy at a movie theatre. But the ones without it and with no salt as well. To keep the calorie count under 50 calories, you can enjoy a serving of 20-30 grams of popcorn.

3. Almonds

Health experts often recommend having soaked almonds every day. And why not? They are a good source of minerals and nutrients, making them great for our health. Almonds also make for a great snack to munch on while on a weight-loss journey. A 10-gram serving of almonds has merely 50 calories. You can either have them soaked or even enjoy them as is. Their high fibre content will make you satiated and aid in weight loss.

4. Makhana

Makhana (fox nuts) is another popular food among weight-watchers. It is rich in protein and low in calories, making it an ideal snack for weight loss. A serving of 30-40 grams of makhana will ensure your calorie count stays under 50. They make for a great replacement for fried namkeens and fryums. However, avoid having makhana with salt or any other flavourings to reap its benefits for weight loss.

5. Strawberries

Strawberries, too, make for a great snack to add to your weight-loss diet. Their high fibre and low-calorie count make them a smart choice for weight loss. You can enjoy a serving of around 150 grams of strawberries to keep the calorie count under 50. They are a perfect combination of healthy and tasty. Add them to your diet now and enjoy them without worrying about consuming extra calories. However, remember, moderation is key.

A weight-loss diet doesn't necessarily have to include boring snacks. Make your journey enjoyable by munching on these guilt-free, low-calorie snacks.