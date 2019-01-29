Type 2 Diabetes: Here's Why Including Onions In Your Diet May Help Manage Diabetes

Onions and its association with Indian curries is a much celebrated love affair in the foodie world. In addition to our curries, they form an intrinsic part of our fritters, raita, parathas and what not! So what if we may have to shed a tear or two while cutting it, there must be something about its distinct flavour that makes it an inherent part of our cuisine. Onions are also replete with many health benefits. It is packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that help keep risk of cold, cough and flu at bay. It is also a good source of heart-healthy flavonoid - quercetin, which helps manage cholesterol. Onions are also a good source of inulin, which is good for gut health. Onions also contain decent amount of fibre, iron, potassium, vitamin C, and several essential micronutrients. But, did you know that onions may come in handy to manage type 2 diabetes as well? Here's how onions may help manage diabetes.

Onion For Diabetes: Why Should You Have Onions To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

1. According to a meta-analysis, published in The Journal of Medicinal Food, onions tend to lower risk of blood sugar spikes.

2. Quercetin has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties, which help reduce symptoms of diabetes. Inflammation is one of the major contributors for chronic diseases like diabetes.

3. Red onions have very high fibre content. It takes a while for fibres to break down and digest, due to which they release sugar gradually into the bloodstream, which further ensures your blood sugar levels are stable.

4. Did you know a hundred grams serving of onions contain only eight grams of carbs? Diabetics are often asked to include foods that are low in carbohydrates in their diet. Carbohydrates tend to metabolise fast, causing fluctuations in the blood sugar levels.

Type 2 Diabetes: Red onions have very high fibre content

5. The glycaemic index of onion is also below 55, which makes it an ideal pick for diabetes. Glycaemic index is a score given to carbohydrates depending on how they affect the blood sugar fluctuations. Foods with GI below 55 ensure gradual release of sugar in the blood stream.

6. Onions are also low in calories. Weight gain is one of the common complaints of patients with type 2 diabetes. Adding onions to your diet may help take care of your recommended calorie-intake of the day. Make sure you cook them well and not in refined oil or heaps of spices.

It is suggested that you consume onions fresh, as it tends to lose its nutritional value if it is sitting out for too long. Also, practice moderation. Eating anything in excess would only prove harmful in the longer run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



