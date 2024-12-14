Two Indian Delicacies Top List Of World's 'Best Vegetable Dishes' By Taste Atlas

Indian dishes were recognised in a specific category by Taste Atlas (Photo Credit: iStock)

Indian cuisine is celebrated worldwide for its distinct flavours. Its growing popularity on the global stage was evident when Taste Atlas's recently released its lists of food-related rankings. Indian delicacies, Indian restaurants and Indian regions shone brightly in the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25. Two Indian delicacies topped the year-end list of Best Vegetable Dishes in the World. Malai kofta made with crumbled paneer and potatoes and dipped in a rich, creamy sauce can make the taste buds dance with joy. It was ranked first on the list of top vegetable dishes worldwide. The traditional North Indian dish is a common food item at festivals, celebrations, and weddings. It's best savoured with naan and rice.

Also Read: Punjab Named 7th "Best Food Region" In World, Other Indian States Also On List

The second Indian vegetable dish on the list is Misal pav, a renowned speciality from Maharashtra. It includes two main components: pav (a type of soft bread) and misal (a flavorful curry made with sprouted moth beans, usually topped with chivda, onions, chillies, and potatoes). Misal pav is an excellent choice for breakfast or as a snack and is frequently available at roadside stalls, breakfast joints, and office canteens. It is frequently reinvented at fine-dining restaurants too. The other Indian dishes that made it to Taste Atlas' "100 Best Foods" list were Murgh Makhani (butter chicken), South Indian curry, Amritsari kulcha and Butter Garlic naan. Read more here.

Apart from Indian dishes on the global Taste Atlas list, Mumbai secured the fifth spot in the "100 Best Food Cities in the World" ranking. The four cities ahead of it are Naples, Milan, Bologna, and Florence -- all in Italy. Following Mumbai in the top 10 are Rome, Paris, Vienna, Turin, and Osaka. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Indian Cuisine Ranked 12th Best In The World By Taste Atlas