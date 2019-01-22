Tulsi Tea For Diabetes: Here's How This Herbal Concoction May Help Manage Blood Sugar

Tulsi is a significant herb native to India. Also known as Holy basil, tiny pots of Tulsi plant can be seen in balconies and courtyards of several Indian households. Tulsi also holds a special place in Ayurveda, which has used the herb to heal a bevy of health conditions. Tulsi is enriched with several healing and medicinal properties, which is why it has found a firm place in our desi home remedies. From soothing cold, cough and flu to boosting digestion and immunity, Tulsi is a herb you may safely bank upon. What many of you may not know about the multifarious herb is that it could also do wonders to manage your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent metabolic conditions across the globe. It is marked by fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Tulsi is packed with many anti-inflammatory properties which makes it beneficial to manage diabetes-related ailments such as obesity. According to various studies, consuming Tulsi may help improve pancreatic beta-cell function and insulin secretion. According to a study published in the International Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Tulsi leaves may bring about a significant decrease in fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels. The team studied the effects of treatment with Holy basil leaves on fasting and postprandial blood glucose and serum cholesterol levels in humans through randomised, placebo-controlled, crossover single blind trial. The treatment with Holy basil leaves was found to be way more effective compared to treatment with placebo leaves.

How To Make Tulsi Tea At Home



1. Take a cup of water in a pan and add 2-3 basil leaves to it and bring it a boil. Let it steep for about 2-3 minutes.

2. Now strain the tea in a cup. You can also add half a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice to it, afterwards for an extra punch.

To spruce up your herbal tea one can also add cardamom and ginger while steeping it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



