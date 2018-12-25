Diabetes Management: 5 Winter Foods To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes is currently afflicting millions across the globe and the numbers are only getting worse every passing minute. If the latest study carried by the Journal Lancet is to be believed, 98 million Indians would be diabetic by the year 2030. Your diet forms a key component of diabetes management. Fortunately, winter comes loaded with many fruits, vegetables and spices that are known to manage diabetes naturally and check blood sugar spikes. Here are some foods you must make the most of this winter season.

Winter Foods For Diabetes:

1. Guava

This winter favourite fruit is a storehouse of dietary fibres. Fibres take long to break down and digest, due to which the food does not metabolise immediately and prevent blood sugar spikes. Guavas also have a low Glycaemic Index. The Glycaemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Diabetics are advised to include low glycaemic index foods (below 55) in diet to prevent untimely spikes.

2. Cinnamon

This power spice is loaded with health-benefiting properties. Did you know cinnamon is also an excellent addition to a diabetes diet? According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK publishing House, "Cinnamon is a digestive aid that helps normalise levels of both glucose and triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease". The best way to use cinnamon for diabetes is by having cinnamon-infused water early in the morning.

3. Orange

According to American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits like lime, lemon and oranges are 'Diabetes Superfoods', that you should add to your diet to manage your blood sugar levels. Oranges have a low glycaemic index; you can add them to salads, juice them, or tuck into them raw.

4. Carrots

Crunchy and nutrient-dense carrots can do wonders to manage your diabetes. Carrots are packed with dietary fibres, which ensure slow-release of sugar in the blood stream. The glycaemic index of carrots is also very low, which makes it an ideal addition to a diabetes diet.

5. Cloves

Clove is packed with volatile oils that are replete with many anti-inflammatory, analgesic and digestive health benefits. The spice is also known to check blood sugar spikes and promote insulin production. A recent study published in Journal Natural Medicine, studied the hypoglycaemic effects of clove on genetically diabetic mice. The findings revealed that the extract helps increase the secretion of insulin and improves the body's response to insulin.

Include these foods in your diet and see the results yourself!

