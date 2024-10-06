Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao Enjoy Gujarati Thali In Ahmedabad

Rajukummar Rao and Tripti Dimri enjoy Gujarati food. (Photo: Instagram/tseries.official)

Actors Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao recently went to Ahmedabad, Gujarat to promote their upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. In Ahmedabad, the actors attended dandiya night and also enjoyed delicious Gujarati food. In a video posted on Instagram, Rajkummar and Tripti can be seen sitting next to each other with a generous thali spread before them. The thalis are filled with a variety of dal and sabzis such as Gujarati kadhi and different types of shaak (vegetable/ bean preparations) along with snacks, roti and some sweets. A bowl of salad, some chutneys and glasses of chaas are also placed on the table. Gujarati thali is known for its balanced taste, combining sweetness, tanginess, and spiciness.

Tripti and Rajkummar are not the only Gujarati thali fans in Bollywood. Previously, actor Bhumi Pednekar went to Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, an iconic restaurant in Mumbai, and enjoyed a Gujarati thali featuring rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, paneer sabji, alu matar sabji, Gujarati dal, kadhi, multiple types of chutneys, a pappad and other items. Bhumi described herself as a "thali girl". Read more about it here.

Earlier in June, actor Kartik Aaryan also went to Ahmedabad and did not miss out on gorging a scrumptious Gujarati thali full of bhakris, puri, papad, aamras, dal, chutneys, salad, shaak, chaas and halwa among other delicacies. "Champions thali in Gujarat," reads the caption of the post. Learn more about Kartik's foodie adventure here.

