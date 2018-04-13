Top 5 Vitamin A-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet

When it comes to healthy living, it is important to have a nutrient-dense diet. A diet should ideally consist of essential vitamins and minerals. One of the most important vitamins needed by our body is vitamin A. It is a powerhouse of various health benefiting properties. If you're vitamin A deficient, then you are more likely to suffer from frequent infections and dry skin. In order to up your vitamin A intake, you must binge on foods that are rich in vitamin A. Here is a list of 5 such foods. Read on to know more about them.Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, a healthy antioxidant, which is said to provide with a lot of health benefits. Consumption of carrots in a considerable amount could improve your vision to a great extent.Green leafy vegetables are high in nutrients and low in calories. Veggies like spinach, kale, broccoli etc. are rich in manganese, protein, folate and fibre and vitamin A. They are best consumed raw.Another excellent source of vitamin A, green or red bell peppers are loaded with antioxidants and calcium. You can add this veggie in your diet in various forms; salads, pastas etc. It is loaded with carotenoids and has antioxidant properties.Be it milk or various other dairy products, vitamin A stands out to be one of their main components. Including yogurt in your daily diet can provide you with a good dose of vitamin A.When it comes to nutrient-value, broccoli top the charts. This fibrous veggie is loaded with protein, vitamin C, vitamin A and calcium. You can savour it in the form of salads and soups as well.