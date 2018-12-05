Tooth Loss In Postmenopausal Women Linked To High BP: 5 Foods To Manage Hypertension

Tooth loss in postmenopausal women may make them more likely to develop hypertension, suggests a new study. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of blood on the artery walls is elevated than usual. If left uncontrolled, hypertension may even lead to stroke. The study, published in the American Journal of Hypertension, revealed that such women had approximately 20 percent higher risk of developing hypertension compared to other women. "These findings suggest tooth loss may be an important factor in the development of hypertension," said Jean Wactawski-Wende, Professor at the University at Buffalo in the US.

"Further research may help us to determine the underlying mechanisms by which these two common diseases are associated," Wactawski-Wende added. Researchers suspect that the reason for such a peculiar pattern could be because people may change their diets to softer and more processed foods as they lose teeth. Processed food is associated with higher risk of hypertension. Several previous studies have suggested an association between periodontal disease and tooth loss with hypertension. However, more studies are required to understand the relationship in depth.

The researchers said that improved dental hygiene among those at risk for tooth loss as well as preventive measures such as closer blood pressure monitoring, dietary modification, physical activity, and weight loss may reduce the risk of hypertension.

Eat These Foods To Manage Hypertension

Your diet is a crucial component of hypertension management. Foods high on sodium, cholesterol and trans-fats are better left avoided. You should also include as many potassium-rich foods in your diet. Potassium acts as a vasodilator and negates the ill-effects of sodium. Here are some foods that you should add to your hypertension diet.

1. Bananas: Bananas are very low in sodium and high on potassium. According to a study, published in the International journal of Pharmacognosy, pulp of ripe banana (50 grams) was given daily to rat daily with standard food pellets, prevented an increase in blood pressure induced mice.

2. Oats: Oats are full of fibre, which plays a crucial role in checking blood pressure spikes. You can spruce up your oatmeal with berries and honey to make it more flavourful.

3. Beetroot: Beetroot is packed with nitrates, which have been known to keep a check on your blood pressure levels. According to the book 'Healing Foods,' the juice can lower blood pressure within an hour of drinking! Drink up!

4. Yogurt: According to a study presented at the American Heart Association (AHA), women who consumed five or more servings of yogurt a week had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure than women who did not consume yogurt regularly.

5. Berries: Berries are packed with heart healthy flavonoids, which ensure your blood pressure is stable and heart is healthy.

Include these foods in your diet and manage hypertension naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs IANS)