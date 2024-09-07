This Viral Video Of AI-Generated Burger-Themed House Will Make Every Burger Lover's Day

The internet was mesmerised by this burger-themed house. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@ifonly.ai)

Burgers are some of the most beloved foods around the world. Juicy patties stacked in buns and topped with delicious sauces - it's truly a bite of heaven, and we can never get enough. Now, imagine living in a burger-themed house where everything around you is inspired by burgers. Wouldn't that be a dream come true? In a recent Instagram post, an AI-generated video takes us on a virtual tour of a hamburger-themed house. The video starts with an exterior view of the house crowned with a giant hamburger. Inside, we find a living area with a sofa shaped like a burger, a bedroom with a burger-shaped bed, and a bathroom featuring a unique bathtub filled with yellow liquid cheese. The kitchen and outdoor swimming pool also showcase burger designs. The text attached to the video reads, "If only every door led to hamburgers." Take a look:

Also Read: Watch: Video Showing Making Of Banana Leaf Plates Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Since being shared, the video has clocked over 33 million views and even caught the attention of McDonald's Brazil's official Instagram page. They commented, "O designer de interiores no seu dia menos fa do Mequinho," which translates to, "The interior designer is like a little girl who is a fan of hamburgers." Others also shared their reactions in the comments section. One person called the innovation "Homeburger," while another added, "Amazing! Waiting for the French fries house." One comment read, "I can imagine the smell." Another said, "That's one food I could survive on my whole life." Several users echoed, "I would be happy living here." Many others commented, "My dream house."

Also Read: Watch: A Glimpse Into The Making Of The World's Largest String Cheese Ball

People around the world often express their love for burgers in unique ways. For example, a woman recently revealed that she had preserved a McDonald's burger from 1996. She made a surprising claim that it remains edible even after two decades. In a video, the woman unwraps a McDonald's hamburger from a paper bag dated 1996, and to everyone's shock, the burger appears to be in edible condition. The caption accompanying the video reads, "They did something Willy Wonka-ish and made everlasting burgers." Read the full story here.