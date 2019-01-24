This Herbal Tea Could Help Relieve Menstrual Cramps

Period cramps or discomfort around your abdominal region while you are on your periods is referred to as dysmenorrhoea. It is fairly common among women around the world. It is caused due to the inflammation in the inner-lining of the uterus. While some women are able to distract themselves from the pain, for some it is a very chronic ordeal that needs medical intervention or some sort of drug. Fennel has been a traditional remedy to ease the cramps since time immemorial. Be it the bulb, stalk or spice, each part of fennel is used for consumption. Fennel seeds are definitely popular than other parts of the plant.

Here's How Fennel Helps Soothe Menstrual Cramps

Fennel seeds are teeming with anti-inflammatory properties. According to the book ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, fennel is effective in relieving water retention and also regulates female hormones. Fennel seeds are mostly used in mouth fresheners or desserts, but you can have fennel seeds raw or soak them in water and drink it as a healthy detox beverage too.

Dr. Bharat B Aggarwal in his book, ‘Healing Spices' writes that fennel seeds are replete with a kind of volatile oil called anethole, along with other potent phytochemicals, which are effective in calming the cramps. These phytochemicals also include phytoestrogens, “estrogen-like compounds found in plants. Once a month, those phytoestrogens might be a woman's best friend,” notes the book.

The book also referred to a study published in the International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics, where doctors gave 30 high school students, who experienced moderate to severe menstrual cramps, either an extract of fennel or a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. The findings revealed that both fennel and the drug happened to relieve menstrual pain. Thus, fennel can be viewed as a safe natural alternative to soothe the cramps.

How To Make Fennel Tea

Fennel tea is an excellent digestive aid; you can drink it to reduce bloating (often accompanied with periods). Experts also suggest adding the beverage in weight loss and diabetes diets for its low-calorie and high-nutritive profile. Here's a simple way in which you can prepare it at home.

What Would You Need:

• 1 teaspoon of dried fennel seeds, crushed

• 1 cup of water

How To Make The Tea

1. It is advised that you do not boil fennel seeds as that would kill its nutrients.

2. Place the fennel seeds in a teapot infuser.

3. Pour a cup of boiling hot water over the seeds.

4. Let it steep for 5 minutes.

5. Now strain and serve the tea. Consume hot.

Drink this tea at least twice a day for relief. Make sure you consult a gynaecologist before making any major alteration to your diet.