This Healthy Juice May Help In Boosting Digestion

Are you suffering from digestion problems? If yes, then you've come to the right place. Indigestion issues can turn out to be quite annoying. Not only do they give a tough time dealing with bloating and acidity, but also tend to hamper one's weight loss efforts. In order to have a healthy digestive tract and gut, it is important to include foods in diet that are fibre-rich. Aloe vera juice with turmeric, ginger, green apple, celery and coconut water may help in promoting a healthy digestive tract. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Aloe vera juice has a cooling, anti-inflammatory effect on the gut; it helps relieve constipation and can help clear intestinal parasites. Turmeric has a similar soothing effect on the gut. It helps in relieving pain and tension, and also helps improve circulation. Fresh ginger tones and stimulates the digestive tract, but it can raise blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure problem, omit the ginger."



Here's how you can make the healthy juice at home:



Ingredient:



Fresh Turmeric - 3/4

Fresh Ginger - 3/4

Green Apple - 1

Celery Stalks - 2

Aloe vera - 2 small leaves

Coconut water - to dilute



Method:



- To begin with, take a juicer and juice fresh ginger, apple, celery and turmeric in it.

-Next, with the help of a sharp knife, remove the spine from each aloe vera leaf and slice the leaves open lengthwise and scrape out the gel.

- Add the gel to the juice and mix well. Pour the juice in a tall glass and add coconut water until it reaches your preferred consistency.

So, bring together all these ingredients and keep a check on your digestive health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.