These Foods And Drinks May Help You To Maintain A Healthy Heart

Many health experts and nutritionists have emphasised on eating right and healthy to maintain a hale and hearty life. And with regular exercise, meditation and potion control, you can even achieve this. But when it comes to heart, there has been a never-ending debate about what is healthy and unhealthy for it and how one can manage a health heart. Many studies and researches have talked about certain foods and drinks which are when consumed on regular basis may enhance cardiovascular health. A heart-healthy diet should comprise of foods that are high in fibre and low in saturated fats. So, without further ado, we have prepared a list of foods and drinks that may help you maintain a healthy heart.



Foods That Are Good For Your Heart Health



Replace those cheese omelettes and sandwiches for a heart-healthy breakfast of oats. Oats are packed with fibre that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body. Oats are also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids.

Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. It is a good idea to exchange your mid-meal snack with some assorted nuts. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios and many more are now considered to be the superfoods in promoting heart health. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats, which is good for the heart as it helps in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.



Berries are the new power foods, they are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure. They also boost the good HDL cholesterol levels, and thus, help in keeping your heart healthy. Berries are rich sources of photo-chemicals, which are a powerful tool to aid smoother blood flow and to fight serious ailments.

An Indian diet is legume-heavy. Be it rajma-chawal and chhole-chawal to lobiya salad and moong dal ladoo, legumes are loved by one and all across the country. Legumes are full of antioxidants, proteins and fibre. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from. Like berries, they also help in increasing the platelet activity.



Go for salmon that boasts of abundant amounts of omega 3 fatty acids, which are great to promote a healthy heart. Salmon is easy to cook and may be included in your meal as a sandwich filling, cold cuts, in sushi or even the filet as a main course. No other common fish has such great amounts of omega 3 as salmon. A rich source of easily digestible protein, salmon aids in strengthening the heart muscles.

Kick- starting your day with a glass of lemon water may not only improve your heart's health but will also does wonders to your overall health and fitness. Lemon water is known to make the blood vessels soft and flexible, further lowering blood pressure. Lemon water contains vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant, removing free-radicals from the body. A glassful of lemon water every morning can help regulate blood pressure levels, which is good for your heart.



Apple cider vinegar has a plethora of benefits. Loaded with potassium, apple cider vinegar pushes out excess sodium and toxins from body. The presence of rennin enzyme causes the blood pressure to reduce. You could mix apple cider vinegar with some honey in a glass of water and drink it in the morning.

