These 4 High Calorie Foods May Help You Lose Weight

In a bid to lose weight we generally cut off high-calorie foods from the diet. But have you ever wondered that you may be missing out on something important? All high calorie foods are not bad for your health. In fact, some of them have proven to be essentially helpful for your weight loss journey. Not all calories are created equal. Also, different foods go through different metabolic pathways, further resulting in various effects on the bodily functions, which may include hunger, hormones and fat burning process.

It is imperative to wisely choose the amount of type of calories you eat that may help in shedding kilos. This doesn't mean you have to track every single calorie consumed, which can make you feel deprived and even sabotage your weight loss efforts. Your body needs healthy fats to rejuvenate and replenish, refuel, recover and above all burn more calories in order to lose weight. Hence, include these high calorie foods in order to shed those extra kilos.

1. Avocadoes

Avocadoes are high in calories and this high calorie fruit is packed with potassium and mono-unsaturated fats. Along with fibre, these fats help you keep fuller for longer, deceasing cravings throughout the day. Add avocadoes to your toast and pair them up with scrambled eggs and coffee.

2. Egg yolks

Thanks to eggs, most of our breakfast woes are solved. A quick bread and omelette makes for an amazing breakfast keeping us fuller for longer. But egg yolks are the real heroes that will help you lose weight. Egg yolks are loaded with vitamin A, B-vitamins, K2 and choline. These nutrients help support your metabolic function and thyroid health, both of which are crucial for weight loss.

3. Full fat dairy

Research shows that people who consume high-fat dairy have lower rates of obesity than those who consume low fat dairy, but it may depend on various factors. Milk contains a fatty acid called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which is believed to induce weight loss. Moreover, extra fat from full fat dairy foods like full fat Greek yogurt makes your feel satiated for longer.

4. Nuts

If you are looking to lose weight, a handful of nuts will do the job, as they are loaded with protein, fibre and mono- and poly- unsaturated fats, which work to make you feel satisfied and fuller longer.

Before switching to these foods, it is recommended to refer to your dietitian in order to suit your body type.