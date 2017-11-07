These 4 High Calorie Foods May Help You Lose Weight

Highlights
- In a bid to lose weight we cut off high-calorie foods from the diet
- All high calorie foods are not bad for your health
- Different foods go through different metabolic pathways
It is imperative to wisely choose the amount of type of calories you eat that may help in shedding kilos. This doesn't mean you have to track every single calorie consumed, which can make you feel deprived and even sabotage your weight loss efforts. Your body needs healthy fats to rejuvenate and replenish, refuel, recover and above all burn more calories in order to lose weight. Hence, include these high calorie foods in order to shed those extra kilos.
1. Avocadoes
Avocadoes are high in calories and this high calorie fruit is packed with potassium and mono-unsaturated fats. Along with fibre, these fats help you keep fuller for longer, deceasing cravings throughout the day. Add avocadoes to your toast and pair them up with scrambled eggs and coffee.
2. Egg yolks
Thanks to eggs, most of our breakfast woes are solved. A quick bread and omelette makes for an amazing breakfast keeping us fuller for longer. But egg yolks are the real heroes that will help you lose weight. Egg yolks are loaded with vitamin A, B-vitamins, K2 and choline. These nutrients help support your metabolic function and thyroid health, both of which are crucial for weight loss.
3. Full fat dairy
Research shows that people who consume high-fat dairy have lower rates of obesity than those who consume low fat dairy, but it may depend on various factors. Milk contains a fatty acid called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which is believed to induce weight loss. Moreover, extra fat from full fat dairy foods like full fat Greek yogurt makes your feel satiated for longer.
4. Nuts
If you are looking to lose weight, a handful of nuts will do the job, as they are loaded with protein, fibre and mono- and poly- unsaturated fats, which work to make you feel satisfied and fuller longer.
Before switching to these foods, it is recommended to refer to your dietitian in order to suit your body type.