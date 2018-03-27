Summer Skin Care Tips: 7 Essential Tips To Follow This Season

It is that time of the year when piping hot beverages and food become less favoured and chilled ice-cream and nimbu-paani is available almost everywhere. It is summertime; with it comes along a lot of skin care issues too. Oily skin tends to get oilier and dry skin gets patchy and rough. You get prone to breakouts and pimples, rashes and roughness and acnes wouldn't leave your side. However, making simple changes in your skincare regime can actually help deal with the sweltering summers. While one of the ways to get away with a rough and dehydrated skin is to drink a lot of water, we suggest more interesting ways to make your skin glow.

Your skin is exposed to extreme heat, then blasts of cold air conditioning and humidity; basically it goes through everything problematic. Here are summer skincare tips that you must follow to ensure a healthy skin this season.

1. Give yourself vitamin C boost

Vitamin C is responsible for maintaining healthy collagen, the supportive tissue of the skin that helps the skin keep healthy, firm and strong. Load up on vitamin C rich foods like orange, lemon, amla, grapefruits, tomato and green leafy vegetables among others.

2. Do not forget to exfoliate

It is essential to remove dead skin cells that damage your skin texture and give you an uneven skin tone. Use natural ingredients to exfoliate your skin, which may include coffee, yogurt, baking soda, sugar, et al.

3. Trust natural remedies only

Go natural! Do not trust commercial products to help you take care of the skin. Remember, these chemical laden products will only damage your skin in the long run. Instead, there are ingredients in your kitchen that can help soothe your skin during summer. Bring lemon and tomatoes to your rescue.

4. Forget everything, but sunscreen

Remember, sunscreen is the most important product you must use. Exposure to sun can damage your skin which can form wrinkles and fine lines. Prolonged exposure can also lead to dark spots or patches.

5. Do not ignore the eyes and lips

Your eyes and lips are the most exposed and the most neglected areas of your face. Whenever you step out of the house, make sure your eyes are covered with sunglasses and lips are loaded with sun protecting balm. Wash your eyes and lips with cold water once you come from outside.

6. Binge on cooling foods

Your diet also decides the glow on your face. Therefore, always eat seasonal fruits and vegetables that cool your body. Drink lots of water to reduce the temperature of the body that is exposed to the sun. Drink vegetables juices and coconuts water that will be the best electrolyte on a hot sunny day.

7. Stay hygienic

Overall hygiene also helps tackle the heat. Take a bath twice daily, which will not only keep your skin fresh but also help you stay away from summery lethargy.

Bring these summer skincare tips to your rescue and enjoy summers like never before!