Suffering From Cold? Bring Turmeric And Garlic Milk To Your Rescue

Winter season has already taken a toll on many people's health; thanks to the extreme dipping temperatures and a weakened immune system. Catching a cold at this time of the year is as easy as strolling down the road. We quite often look out for measures that could help subside symptoms of cold and cough and there are a lot of home remedies available for that too. One such home remedy that can do wonders in keeping cold at bay is turmeric and garlic milk. Yes, you read that right. Garlic and turmeric are two commonly available ingredients in the kitchen that are replete with health-benefiting properties.



According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Take a pan and add milk in it. Add a clove of garlic in it and then add in 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric. Boil the concoction and consume it twice daily to keep stubborn cold at bay." Dr. Ashutosh also suggests gargling with turmeric water a few times a day to get a quick relief from sore throat.



What works here are the anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which is an active agent. Garlic is an analgesic and hot milk helps bringing up the blocked mucus from the chest.



Apart from this, garlic is known to have a cold-fighting compound called allicin, which has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.



This home remedy is all-natural and one can easily prepare it in comforts of home. Bring together these ingredients and say bye-bye to stubborn cold.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

