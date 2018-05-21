Study Suggests Tea Leaves May Prove Effective In Cancer Treatment; 4 Benefits Drinking Tea Can Offer

According to a study published in the Journal Applied Nano Materials, tiny particles from tea leaves may be an effective way to curb cancer. Researchers found these nanoparticles significantly inhibited the growth of lung cancer cells, destroying up to 80 percent of them. They made the discovery while they were testing out a new method of producing a type of nanoparticle known as quantum dots- semi-conductive particles that are 4,000 times thinner than a human hair. They are valuable in healthcare because they mimic a reaction of the human immune system, raising the possibility they could boost or even replace antibiotics.

According to the researchers, the research confirmed that tea-leaf extract can be a non-toxic alternative to making quantum dots using chemicals. Tea leaves contain a variety of compounds, including polyphenols, amino acids, vitamins and antioxidants. The researchers mixed tea leaf extract with cadmium sulphate and sodium sulphide and allowed the solution to incubate, a process that causes quantum dots to form. They then applied the dots to lung cancer cells.

The researchers are looking at scaling up their operation. They also look to investigate the role of tea leaf extract in cancer cell imaging, and the interface between quantum dots and the cancer cells.

Tea leaves may or may not be helpful in treating cancer, but it has the following benefits that will make you want to drink tea right now.

1. Tea may facilitate weight loss

Drinking tea more than once a week has been linked to lower body-fat percentage and smaller waistline as compared to the non-tea drinkers. According to the experts at Tea Advisory Panel, black tea, semi-skimmed milk and no sugar is a lower calorie alternative to other sugar infused popular drinks.

2. Tea may help you get a glowing skin

A well-hydrated skin is a sign of a healthy skin. Any type of tea works to hydrate your body, further giving you a healthy looking skin. White tea has shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and helps to reduce swelling in the skin.

3. Keeps your skin hydrated

Staying hydrated, especially during summers is important to maintain the health of all organs, tissues and cells.

4. Tea bags may also have beauty benefits

Tea bags soaked in warm water and placed over closed eyes help revitalise tired puffy eyes. Freshly brewed tea can be used as a conditioner after shampooing hair. Peppermint tea also makes great soothing mouthwash.