Students, Take Note: This Therapy May Help Reduce Stress; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

According to a study published in the journal Stress and Health, therapy dog sessions may help in boosting student wellness. Researchers suggest that therapy dog sessions have a measurable, positive effect on the well-being of university students, particularly on stress reduction and feelings of negativity. In addition, having therapy dog sessions around while students are working on their out-of-class assignments could be even more helpful.

For the study, the researchers surveyed 246 students before and after they spent times in a drop-in therapy dog session. Students were free to pet, cuddle and chat with seven to 12 canine companions during the sessions. The student participants also filled out questionnaires immediately before and after the session, and again about 10 hours later.

The study found that participants reported significant reductions in stress as well as increased happiness and energy immediately following the session, compared to a control group of students who did not spend time at a therapy dog session.

While pets have always been acting as stress busters for people of any age, there are foods that may help reduce stress significantly. We suggest some foods that may help.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are known to be excellent sources of antioxidants that have numerous benefits to offer. Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are all a good source of vitamin C that can help in combating stress to a great extent.

2. Garlic

Stress can make anyone feel lethargic and can impact immune system to a great extent. Garlic is one food that is packed with antioxidants that help inhibit the growth of free radicals in the body.

3. Banana

Bananas are a rich source of vitamin C that is a great stress fighting nutrient. It also helps repair damage caused due to stress.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is power-packed with calcium that helps reduce stress. It has good bacteria that helps kill stress.