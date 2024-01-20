Watch: Street Vendor Makes Massive 'Halwa Paratha' In Nagpur, Internet Reacts

Halwa Paratha. (Image Credit: Instagram/@foodie_incarnate)

In India, the love for both sweets and salty treats is deeply ingrained in our culture and cuisine. Sweets hold a special place in our hearts, symbolising celebrations, festivals, and joyous occasions. On the other hand, our affinity for salty foods is equally pronounced. But what happens when we combine the two? This stall in Nagpur is making halwa parathas, and we are amazed! This delightful combination brings together the sweetness of halwa with the savoury parathas. A food blogger recently shared a video of the vendor making this unique dish with the caption, "Huge Halwa Paratha of Nagpur."

The video showcased a street vendor crafting a sizable paratha on a flat surface. He skillfully spread the dough thinly, punctured holes with his fingers, and immersed it in hot oil for deep-frying. Upon completion, he tore off a piece and served it alongside sweet halwa, presenting a simple yet tantalising street food creation. You can view the complete video here:

The video has gone viral, eliciting various reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "Yummy lag raha hai [Looks yummy]." Another user commented, "After seeing all these videos, I have decided never to eat deep-fried items outside. All black engine oils." Someone claimed it was a "Meerut specialty and looks much better than this." "Heart attack paratha" was the sentiment on social media. Here are some other sweet and salty snack combinations that you can try making at home:

1. Pani Puri/Golgappa

Hollow, crispy puris are filled with a delightful mixture of spicy and tangy tamarind water, boiled chickpeas, and diced potatoes. Check out the recipe here.

2. Aloo Chaat

Diced and seasoned potatoes are mixed with spices, chutneys, and sometimes yoghurt. Additional toppings may include chopped onions and fresh coriander. Recipe here.

3. Chivda

A mixture of flattened rice, nuts, and spices offers a sweet and savoury blend. It's perfect to have for tea-time. Click here for the recipe.

4. Dahi Bhalla

Soft lentil dumplings (bhallas) are soaked in yoghurt, topped with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and a sprinkle of spices. The coolness of yoghurt, along with the sweet and tangy chutneys, creates a contrasting experience in every bite. Recipe here.

5. Dabeli

Dabeli consists of a spiced potato filling encased in a pav (soft bread), along with chutneys, sev, and pomegranate seeds. Check out the recipe here.