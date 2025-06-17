Starbucks India Denies Rumours Stating Dolly Chaiwala Is Its Brand Ambassador

In a recent statement, Starbucks India clarified that Dolly Chaiwala has not been appointed as its official brand ambassador. Further, there has been no collaboration between the brand and Dolly Chaiwala. The rumours ensued after a "meme" portrayed and claimed that Dolly Chaiwala is now the brand ambassador of Starbucks India. The fake poster led many people to believe that this announcement was official and genuine, especially among Dolly Chaiwala's fans. The poster has gone viral on social media, although the original source is not exactly clear.

Dolly Chaiwala became the brand ambassador of Starbucks India pic.twitter.com/YjN3G2wNWW — Dixit Dave (@dixit_dave_) April 1, 2025

For the unversed, Dolly Chaiwala is a tea vendor from Nagpur who rose to global fame through his special chai-making style on social media. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates also met Dolly Chaiwala for a cup of chai during his visit to India last year.

Clarifying that currently there is no official brand ambassador of TATA Starbucks in India, a statement shared on its official LinkedIn handle read, "We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India."

Dismissing any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala, the statement continued, "Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala. A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign. TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities."

Starbucks launched its first store in India in October 2012, through a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products. This first store was located in Mumbai, and the brand now has more than 400 stores across India.