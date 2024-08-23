'Go Back To Plastic Straws?' - Internet In Disbelief Over Starbucks' CEO Jet Commute

Starbucks' new CEO has made headlines for his commute (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

Starbucks' newly-appointed CEO has made headlines due to his unusually long commute to the office. Brian Niccol, who is set to take the reins of the company next month, is reportedly going to travel 1600 kilometres at least three days a week. Niccol will be using a corporate jet to cover the distance between his home in California and the company's headquarters in Seattle. The news has sparked much criticism online, especially in the context of the environmental impact of such jet travel.

People took to social media to slam Niccol and Starbucks for this decision. Several responded with sarcasm and memes. In particular, users are contrasting Starbucks' seemingly 'green' paper straw policy to its CEO's commute, which is far from eco-friendly. In this context, people are pointing out the irony and "hypocrisy" of the company that had proudly announced its decision to eliminate plastic straws a few years ago.

One of the viral memes on the topic was shared by @sagarcasm. The sarcastic post read, " Starbucks' new CEO will fly 1600 km daily in a private jet for work. Meanwhile Starbucks employees to customers: Paper straw lijiye. Thak gaye honge environment kharaab kar kar ke." ["Take paper straws. You must be tired of damaging the environment."]

Starbucks' new CEO will fly 1600 kms daily in a private jet for work



Meanwhile starbucks employees to customers: pic.twitter.com/EEigNwjitY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 21, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions from X below:

Starbucks: We will use paper straws because climate change 😰 🙌🏻 😭 😡



Also, Starbucks: Our CEO can use company jet to travel 1600 km to the office 3x a week because he don't need to relocate 🤗 💌 😋 🤪 #starbucks — Jasmin (@Jasminlochav) August 21, 2024

So the new CEO of Starbucks gets to use a corporate jet to commute the 1000 miles from Newport Beach to Seattle three times per week. That's awesome but can we go back to plastic straws then? — Joseph Tyler 🇺🇸 (@nicebelt08) August 21, 2024

Starbucks CEO will commute daily between California and Seattle for work in a private jet, it's the same distance between Delhi and Hyderabad.



YOU worry about the straws, ICE and Electric! #Starbucks#Savetheplanetpic.twitter.com/J2uLz0Su3w — 🅳🆁. 🅵🅸🆁🅴🔥🌊⚕️🩺 (@dr_sammd) August 22, 2024

and they say, you bring your own cup and don't forget the paper straws :) pic.twitter.com/25STwfhGry — Kay Kay (ట్వీటేశ్వరుడు) (@BTelugabbayi) August 23, 2024

They'll convince you that it's essential you switch to paper straws (it is) meanwhile their CEOs' take enough pvt fights to eclipse your carbon footprint for centuries. https://t.co/WpyIR1FM0r — @fivexfive.bsky.social (@FiveXFive_ca) August 23, 2024

Dumb Starbucks customers sipping their overpriced coffee through paper straws to "save the planet".



Meanwhile Starbucks new CEO... pic.twitter.com/pmNxVCmcyv — Josef | Fit Dad 🥩 (@FitDadJosef) August 22, 2024

Brian Niccol has replaced Laxman Narasimhan as the CEO of Starbucks. In July 2024, Narasimhan revealed that he "almost never" worked past 6 pm in an interview with Fortune magazine. His declaration about work-life balance took the internet by storm, especially as he stepped down from the helm of the global giant.

