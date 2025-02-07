"Back To Plastic": Trump Slams Eco-Friendly Paper Straws

President Donald Trump on Friday raged against eco-friendly paper straws promoted by his predecessor Joe Biden, and pledged that the United States would return to using plastic ones.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" Trump said on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)