Exclusive: Special Thali For Vladimir Putin Prepared By ITC Maurya During His Stay For BRICS 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit. The summit, which will happen on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, will see world leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE, along with other partner countries. NDTV confirmed that Putin will be staying at ITC Maurya. Now, ITC Maurya told us that they have prepared a special thali in honour of the Russian president.

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What Will ITC Maurya Serve Vladimir Putin

Photo: ITC Maurya

ITC Maurya told us that they have prepared an elegant selection of chocolate Matryoshka dolls, that represents the heritage, traditions, continuity, and unity of the Russian people. Moreover, a unique chocolate sculpture of the Russian landscape is on the menu, that depicts architectural masterpieces of the country as the main visual element.

Aside from the artistic chocolate collection, the chefs have prepared a special thali with Indian traditional sweets that represents the culinary heritage of India. Along with the thali, a collection of chocolate bonbons with Indian spices like cardamon, saffron, rose, ginger, fennel is also prepared by the ITC Maurya team.

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Reportedly, several luxury hotels have prepared special dishes to welcome the international delegates to the BRICS 2026 summit.

