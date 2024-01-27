'Someone Stop Him': Street Vendor's Apple Omelette Goes Viral Online

Watch how the street vendors makes an Apple Omlelette. (Photo: Instagram/ eatloindiaa)

Fruits, particularly apples, are considered important in our daily diet. Packed with essential vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, apples contribute to good health and well-being. They support heart health, aid digestion and boost the immune system. Similarly, other healthy foods include eggs which are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals and promote muscle strength. Including apples and eggs in our diet is a simple yet effective way to improve our overall health. However, this simple idea took a unique turn when an Indian street vendor created an 'Apple Omelette'. A video showcasing the making of this omelette is going viral on the internet. The foodie community is not happy with this creation.

In the video, the omelette-making process starts with cutting an apple into small pieces. After that, the vendor places a cube of butter on a sizzling pan and claims that this apple omelette is "something you have never tried before". He reveals his passion for experimentation, stating that he creates dishes purely out of his love for cooking and claiming that it is his hobby. The vendor then breaks two eggs into a bowl and mixes them with onions, chillies, coriander leaves, tomatoes, salt, a pinch of red chilli powder and a special masala. Adding boiled egg pieces to "enhance flavour", he garnishes the omelette with more coriander leaves, tandoori mayonnaise, and additional boiled egg pieces before serving. The omelette is plated with slices of apples and green chutney.

Watch the video here:

Despite the vendor's creative efforts, the viewers on social media were not impressed. One user commented, "Stop supplying eggs to him."

Another user wrote, "We are being made fools here on the excuse of making an omelette."

"I don't think I will ever try this," read a comment.

Some were wary of the trend of fusion. A user said, "I could never dream of this combination."

What do you think of the Apple Omelette? Let us know in the comments.