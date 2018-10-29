Some Treatments For Diabetes May Up Kidney Complications: 3 Herbs To Manage Diabetes Naturally 

Diabetes is a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. It is currently one of the most common metabolic disorders around the world.According to a new research, attempts to normalize blood pressure and cholesterol may have negative long-term effects on kidney health in adults with type 2 diabetes who happen to be at high risk for cardiovascular disease. Previous studies have shown that type 2 diabetes may increases the risk for both cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Therefore, it is especially significant to protect the heart and kidney health of patients with type 2 diabetes.



Aggressive control of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol may result in conflicting short-term effects on kidney health in these patients.

To determine the long-term kidney effects of these interventions, Amy K. Mottl, Timothy E. Craven, and their colleagues examined information they retrieved from more than 10,000 participants.The results, which appeared in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN),

The team found that intensive blood sugar control aiming for normal average blood sugar (hemoglobin A1c target <6%) reduced the risk for macroalbuminuria (a high amount of protein excreted in the urine) over an average follow-up of 7.7 years, but it had no impact on more significant kidney outcomes such as serum creatinine doubling (a marker of worsening kidney function) or the need for dialysis or transplantation.

Intensive control of blood pressure or the use of fenofibrate to lower cholesterol increased the risk for doubling of serum creatinine but did not increase the need for dialysis or transplantation.

Herbs and spices for diabetes

A diabetic patient needs to be extra cautious of their diet. Sugary foods, aerated drinks and snacks made with refined carbs are known to surge blood sugar levels. To keep your blood sugar levels stable you must include more foods that are high on fibres. There are many herbs and spices that may help manage diabetes naturally too:

1. Fenugreek seeds: A study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. Methi dana water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. It contains fibre and helps in slowing down digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar

2. Turmeric : According to a study published in the online journal 'Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine' in the year 2013, curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, may decrease the level of glucose in blood, as well as other diabetes-related complications.

3. Cinnamon: According to the NCBI, cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity immediately after consumption. Cinnamon also helps lower the risk of other health conditions associated with diabetes like blood pressure and obesity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)