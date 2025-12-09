Smoothies Just Made It To The New York Times' List Of "Most Stylish People Of 2025"

The New York Times has just released its list of the "67 Most Stylish People" of 2025. It includes those who "shaped notions of style and self-expression" this year, but a striking feature of the compilation is that not all of the entries are people. A beverage has also made it to the NYT list, and it is none other than the trending Collaboration Smoothies by Erewhon (the upscale, organic grocery store chain based in Los Angeles). The introduction to the list notes how such an item is connected to the notion of stylishness: "While style is most obviously conveyed through clothes, accessories and haircuts, can't it also come across in a distinctive swagger, a gesture that takes on a life of its own or even the colourful swirl of a smoothie?"

What Are Collaboration Smoothies?

The New York Times noted, "One thing that Kacey Musgraves, Kali Uchis, Heidi Klum and the Smashing Pumpkins have in common? All lent their names to an Erewhon smoothie in 2025, which might in time be remembered as the year that the Los Angeles grocer's beverage collaborations jumped the shark."

At their simplest, a collaboration smoothie is a limited-edition drink developed jointly by Erewhon and a celebrity or influencer. The ingredients often follow Erewhon's signature style: fruit, plant milks, nut butters, coconut cream, sea moss gel, collagen, spirulina, dates or maple syrup. But the real selling point is the story and persona behind each blend.

These smoothies are designed to reflect the collaborator's aesthetic or lifestyle. A musician might lean into mood-boosting flavours; a model may spotlight "skin-supporting" ingredients; a wellness creator may push superfood add-ins. The result is a branded experience: a drink that claims to embody a collaborator's vibe in edible form.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon Relies On This Simple Green Smoothie When Travelling

How Erewhon's Collaboration Smoothies Became A Cultural Phenomenon

Over the past few years, the organic grocer has quietly turned blended fruit drinks into a cultural currency. Their limited-edition collaboration smoothies have become fixtures on social media, objects of aspiration, and even shorthand for a certain kind of wellness-driven, image-conscious lifestyle. Each release lands with the energy of a product drop: a new flavour, a new collaborator, a fresh swirl of creams or powders claiming beauty, vitality or glow. But beyond the glitz, these smoothies speak to a new era of food culture.

Why These Smoothies Became So Popular

Part of the appeal lies in how cleverly they merge food with pop culture. These smoothies are not marketed like ordinary beverages; they are framed as "moments". The releases are often limited or seasonal, creating urgency. Their visual design, layered colours, glossy toppings, pastel hues, etc., make them instantly shareable and perfectly engineered for social media.

Erewhon x Vacation's viral smoothie

From a consumer's perspective, the smoothie becomes a small luxury: something indulgent, pretty, and vaguely "good for you," without requiring major commitment. For Erewhon, it becomes a marketing engine. Each collaboration taps into the fan base of the celebrity behind it, generating organic promotion every time someone posts their cup online.

The phenomenon also signals how wellness culture has evolved. Instead of strict health rules, consumers gravitate toward products that feel aspirational: nutritious enough to justify the price, indulgent enough to feel fun, and stylish enough to broadcast taste and status.

Also Read: 'Tomato Has A Resume' - Internet Reacts To Viral Video About Tomato Costing Rs 1300

Smoothies As A Symbol of Stylishness

One of the most surprising things about these smoothies is how fully they have crossed into fashion and lifestyle territory. Holding an Erewhon collab drink has become a kind of accessory. It is something that pairs naturally with athleisure sets, impeccable skincare routines, and the "clean girl" aesthetic.

The cup itself has become part of the look. Spotting a new collab smoothie in paparazzi photos, influencer GRWMs, or celebrity street style videos reinforces the idea that the drink isn't just consumed, it's displayed. It signals belonging within a certain cultural lane: health-minded, trend-aware, slightly luxe, and very online.

The business strategy behind the phenomenon is simple but effective. Rather than treating smoothies as everyday menu staples, Erewhon positions them like limited-release fashion capsules. This drop-style model taps directly into how young consumers interact with brands: they chase novelty, collect experiences rather than items, and enjoy being early adopters. It also ensures each smoothie becomes an event: something worth queuing for, filming and talking about.

Despite their "clean" positioning, most collaboration smoothies are not strictly health products. Reviews rarely focus only on flavour. They discuss packaging, colour, vibe, nostalgia, the collaborator's persona, and other aspects.

These drinks are experiential, aesthetic and socially coded; they sit perfectly at the intersection of wellness marketing, celebrity influence and the desire for everyday luxuries.