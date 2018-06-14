Smoking And Diabetes May Clog Brain And Up Dementia Risk: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes 

Smoking And Diabetes May Clog Brain And Up Dementia Risk: 5 Foods To Manage DiabetesÂ According to the researchers smoking and diabetes may have link with increased risk of calcification -- calcium salt deposits -- in hippocampus, a brain structure important for both short- and long-term memory storage.

According to the researchers smoking and diabetes may have link with increased risk of calcification -- calcium salt deposits -- in hippocampus, a brain structure important for both short- and long-term memory storage. When the hippocampus is not able to function well, it paves way for an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia.



"We do think that smoking and diabetes are risk factors," said lead author Esther J.M. de Brouwer, a geriatrician at the University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.



"In a recent histopathology study, hippocampal calcifications were found to be a manifestation of vascular disease. It is well known that smoking and diabetes are risk factors for cardiovascular disease. It is, therefore, likely that smoking and diabetes are risk factors for hippocampal calcifications," de Brouwer added.



For the study, the team studied the association between vascular risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, and hippocampal calcifications on 1,991 patients with an average age of 78 years.



As part of the study they assessed the effects of calcifications on cognitive function. The patients had a standard diagnostic work-up including cognitive tests and brain CT scans.

The study was observational in nature, it was not specifically designed to determine if smoking and diabetes increase the risk of hippocampal calcifications, the results do point to a certain link that needs further assessment.

The findings revealed that 380 or 19.1 per cent showed hippocampal calcifications. Older age, diabetes and smoking were associated with an increased risk of hippocampal calcifications on CT scans.



"We know that calcifications in the hippocampus are common, especially with increasing age," de Brouwer said.



"However, we did not know if calcifications in the hippocampus related to cognitive function," she added.

Diabetes Mellitus has emerged to be one of the most prevalent conditions faced by millions across the world. It is caused due to elevated sugar levels in the blood . Experts round the worlds are working towards exploring ways to reverse the condition; however there are many known and certified ways in which you can manage the condition naturally and prevent untimely sugar spikes. Your diet can play key in managing diabetes. Here are some foods that have been known to show effective results.



1. Bitter gourd



Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. Drinking karela early morning on an empty stomach is very effective in regulating blood sugar levels.



2. Guava



Guava has a low glycemic index which is very important in a diabetes diet. It is also very rich in dietary fiber that ensures slow release of sugar. .



3. Tomatoes



Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are great for your heart. They also reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes.Tomatoes are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.



4. Beetroot



Beetroots are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients - all of which help in managing diabetes. The natural sugars in beetroot don't get converted into glucose in the body too quickly which makes them good bet for diabetics.



5. Cherries



Cherries like blueberries contain anthocyanins that pump the cells insulin production. So include cherries as a part of your healthy diet, you can have them raw or top your oatmeal with them.



(With inputs IANS)





