Skincare: 5 Winter Foods To Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing

Cold, harsh winter not only takes a toll on your immunity system, but also your skin. No amount of cream or lotion can moisturise your skin, leaving it looking lifeless and dull. While you may want to reach out to fancy and expensive beauty products, there is a chance they make it even worse in the longer run. The chemicals in these products can wreak havoc in your skin; which is why it is best to avoid them. So how to restore skin's glow and radiance? Well, in order to restore your skin's health, you must tweak your diet a little. Eating lots of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables along with heart-healthy fats from fish, seeds, and nuts can keep your skin soft and supple.

One of the main reasons of your skin becoming dull is low humidity during winter. According to the Harvard Medical School, the skin is outermost layer that tends to reflect the level of humidity around it. When the moisture is low in the air, it impacts your skin too, making it even drier. We list out winter foods that you should eat to take care of your skin health and make it glow again.

Skincare: Foods to keep your skin healthy and glowing during winter

1. Carrots

Carrots are a rich source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps your body produce collagen, which is a protein that's vital to maintain your skin's elasticity. In fact, these crunchy delights are high in vitamin A, another antioxidant that attacks cell damaging free radicals, further preventing wrinkles and uneven skin tones.

2. Beetroot

Drinking a glassful of beetroot juice helps purify blood and eliminate toxins, leaving your skin healthy and glowing. Applying it topically can also work wonders on your skin. It helps slough off dead skin cells, making your skin look softer and supple.

3. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, mustard greens, et al, are all rich in skin-nourishing vitamin K, and also boast of possessing anti-inflammatory properties. Leafy vegetables have high sulphur content that can help reduce skin's redness and flakiness.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help keep your skin healthy. So steam some broccoli and have it in your salads.

5. Berries

Berries have powerful antioxidants that help fight free radicals, which can cause wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. So have a handful of berries and enjoy the tarty goodness of these delights.

Add these amazing foods in your diet and ensure a healthy looking skin!