Skin Care Tips: Incredible Benefits Of Using Black Tea For Skin

Discovered in China some 5000 years ago, tea is now the most popular drink in the world. There are many people who kick-start their mornings with a cup of black coffee - perhaps due to its endless benefits. It keeps you energised, focused and active throughout the day. It is brimming with antioxidants and various phytonutrients that are known to flush out the toxins from our body. If your inner health is good, it shows on the outside and our skin is the first thing that shows that. So, without much ado, here are a few benefits of using or drinking black tea for skin.

Benefits Of Black Tea For Skin:

Prevents Early Ageing

Black tea is full of antioxidants and polyphenols that are known to delay the premature ageing of our skin. Drinking or using tea bags for our face protect our skin from wrinkle formation. If the findings of various studies are to be believed, then black tea reduces the production of gene that creates a collagen-degrading enzyme. Other than that, black tea is more effective in reducing wrinkles than other types of tea, as per the researchers.

Reduces Pigmentation

Black tea is known to remove pigmentation caused due to the harmful UV rays. The harmful sun rays are one of the major reasons that causes skin pigmentation and other skin-related problems. Sipping on black tea regularly may protect our skin and reduce the chances of having skin troubles caused by excessive sun (UV) exposure. If you don't fancy the taste of black tea, you may add honey to it to enhance its taste. Better still, you can apply it topically to soothe the affected area.

Removes Blemishes

We know that having blemishes can be really annoying and frustrating, especially when you have a big event coming up. Instead of hitting your salons and spending thousands of bucks on expensive skin products, try this herb and the results could be really satisfying. As per the experts, black tea has skin-cleaning and antioxidant properties that flush out toxins that cause blemishes. Take cold black tea in a bowl and with a help of cotton ball, dab it on your face. Use it regularly for four weeks to have better results.

Regular use of black tea may give you better results. But, before using it for your skin, make sure you consult your dermatologist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.