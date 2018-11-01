Skin Care: 3 Fool-Proof Ayurvedic Remedies To Combat Dry Skin This Winter

Winters are just around the corner. While we cannot wait to enjoy the nippy weather by snuggling in our blankets with our cups of hot chocolates, we also know the impact this weather is going to have on our skin. Dry and lifeless skin is one of the worst parts about the season, but that does not mean you start feeling jittery already. Turns out, that your kitchen is a storehouse of ingredients that may help keep your skin supple and well-moisturised throughout the season. Since time immemorial, Ayurveda has used many herbs, spices and fruits to make concoctions for good skin health.

Here are 3 Ayurvedic Remedies That Could Help You Fight Dry Skin This Winter:





1. Aloe Vera or Ghritkumari



Aloe vera has earned immense spotlight for its skin benefits in the recent years, but it has been an Ayurvedic favourite forever. Also known as ghritkumari, aloe vera is one of the most used herbs with numerous health benefits. It has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that can provide with a lot of relief from skin problems. The gel from this plant gives your skin a soothing effect and moisturises it from within.

2. Cherry Mask: In his book, 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies', Dr. Vasant Lad writes, " You may find relief from dry skin by applying a pulp of fresh cherries to your face at night, before going to bed . Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off." This mask would not only give you a moisturised skin but also help your skin glow.

3. Turmeric and Milk: Turmeric and milk have been a part of the country's skin and beauty rituals since centuries. Dry skin is often caused due to oxidative stress. Turmeric is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can fight the free radical activity that leads to oxidative damage to the skin. On the other hand, milk is packed with many vital fats and nutrients that can help replenish and moisturise skin. The lactic acid present in milk serves as a natural exfoliator for dry skin. You can make turmeric and milk face mask by adding a pinch of turmeric to two tablespoons of besan (gram flour). Add milk to make a smooth paste. Apply it on your face and let it rest for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.