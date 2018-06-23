Skin And Hair Care Guide: Personal Hygiene Tips And Natural Exfoliation Foods

Personal Hygiene Tips For Skin, Hair

Wash your hair regularly. Don’t forget to clean them, especially after swimming and exercise. Don’t comb or brush your hair too hard, as that can make it frizzy and may lead to excessive breakage. Detox your body, by consuming water which is important to keep your skin hydrated. Eat foods that naturally detox your skin. Exfoliate your face and lips regularly and keep a lip balm or lip conditioner on you all the time to prevent drying ou of your lips. Acne breakouts are very common during summers. If you face frequent acne breakouts, use a good anti-acne face wash, recommended by your trusted dermatologist only for cleansing. Don’t touch your face or hair too often, when you are outside. The dirt and germs on your hands may accumulate on your skin and scalp leading to infections. Keep a good toner handy and use it post cleansing your face to remove excess oil from your face. This is especially important during summers, when our skin tends to be very oily.

Naturally Exfoliating Foods For Skin, Hair

For you to look beautiful, it is essential for you to feel beautiful as well. That can be achieved by personal hygiene and care of the skin and hair, as well as incorporating certain diet changes, which enhance the quality of your skin and hair. A poor diet also translates into poor health of your skin and hair. Similarly, poor mood and stress are also detrimental for your looks and natural beauty. For a naturally beautiful skin and hair, you must follow a strict beauty regime, which leads to a holistic health of these two markers of your beauty. The Indian kitchen is rife with natural ingredients which can be used in face packs to exfoliate your face and scalp.

Exfoliation is important to remove dead cells and keep your skin clean and youthful. Here are some foods that can help in exfoliating your skin and scalp naturally:

Yogurt: The lactic acid in yogurt naturally exfoliates your skin. It can be easily used in face and hair packs to naturally enhance your beauty. Coffee: Face packs including coffee powder or ground coffee beans as ingredients work very well in removing dead skin cells and improving blood circulation. Papaya: The fruit contains the enzyme papain, which helps in keeping skin young and healthy through both consumption and external application. Oats: The healthy breakfast food is healthy when applied to your face and hands as well. Application of oats scrub can exfoliate naturally and slough off dead skin cells. Sugar: Massaging your face and lips with sugar granules can help in keeping it smooth and healthy. Baking soda: This commonly available kitchen ingredient is a perfect exfoliator, due to a soft and coarse texture.

