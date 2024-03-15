Should You Avoid Ordering Coffee On Overnight Flights? Flight Attendant Shares Secret

Photo Credit: iStock

Do you have an overnight flight some time soon? Do you have the tendency of ordering coffee onboard? If you answered yes, then probably you should consider this video before ordering coffee in flight the next time. That's right! We often come across videos and posts on social media giving us glimpses and stories of various activities that goes behind the scene, which we usually don't get to know. One such incident we recently came across, where a flight attendant shared some essential flying tips, which we aren't aware of. For instance, ordering coffee. Let's elucidate further.

Digital content creator Cierra Mistt, who also claims to be a flight attendant, recently shared a video, revealing some flight secrets and what grabbed our attention was the coffee hack. According to her, ordering coffee on overnight flights is not a great idea. Wonder why? It is because, allegedly, most of the time the coffee is either old or decaf. "The reasoning for this is pretty simple. You are flying commercial, and you are probably the only one requesting this," she states.

Does that mean you stop ordering coffee in flights totally? May be not! Cierra says that if you want a hot and fresh cup of coffee, then "either sit in first class or tip your flight attendants".

While this flight secret has left us all surprised, the video has definitely garnered enough attention on YouTube. Till now, the video has received more than 140k views and several comments.

"Wait...Are we supposed to tip flight attendants? I didn't know that! And now I'm thinking... why wouldn't you???" said one.

Another comment read, "Tip your flight attendant, really? How about do your job? I drive a truck and nobody tips me for not running over some of the non-driving idiots we see everyday. Freaking everybody wants a tip instead of just doing their JOB!"

A third comment read, "So you think poor people, who can barely afford a ticket, trying to get to a family emergency across the country, don't deserve a real cup of caffeinated coffee? Be in first class or pay up, that is some classist bs. Thank you for exposing the truth about how your business works."

What are your thoughts on this? Share it with us in the comments below.