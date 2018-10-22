Sharad Purnima 2018: Laxmi Puja Or Kojagiri Purnima Date (Tithi) And Time, Significance And Bhog Rituals

The season of festivals is finally here. The Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations just concluded and a lot of people are now looking to celebrate Laxmi Puja on 23rd October, 2018, that is tomorrow. It is celebrated on the occasion of Sharad Purnima or Kajogari Purnima. Kojagara Puja Purnima is more famously known as Sharad Purnima in most parts of India. In West Bengal, Orissa and Assam, the most important day to worship Goddess Lakshmi falls on the full moon day in lunar month of Ashvin. Most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali; however, Lakshmi Puja on Purnima Tithi is performed in month of Ashvin and is known as Kojagara Puja.



In some parts of the country, Indra, the God of rain, is also worshipped during this time. For the deity, offerings like paan, makhana, batasha and kheer are prepared on this day. These delicacies are kept out in the open overnight so that they are bathed in the pious "Sharad Purnima" moonlight also known as "Amrit Barkha." The occasion is also believed to hold immense significance for a newly wedded couple. In Bengali households, devotees of Goddess Laxmi wake up early in the morning, prepare delicious bhog and prasad and observe fast on this pious occasion. The bhog and prasad is offered to the deity in the grand puja that is performed in the evening.





Significance Of Sharad Purnima, Kojagari Vrat And Laxmi Puja



Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, is a harvest festival that marks the end of the monsoon season. There are several stories and legends associated with Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Purnima. As per one story, there was once an artisan that made an idol of Alakshmi (the Goddess of Poverty). A king in the eastern part of the country promised his artisans that he would buy any object that remained unsold and as he did buy the idol of Alakshmi, the misery struck his kingdom. The queen was then advised by someone to observe the Kojagari Lakshmi vrat on the full moon night of Ashwin, and do the Laxmi puja as per the rituals. After performing the rituals, the kingdom soon established itself once again.



Kajogari Puja Tithi, Muhurat And Timing



Kojagara Puja Nishita Time = 23:40 to 24:32+

Duration = 0 Hours 51 Mins

Purnima Tithi Begins = 22:36 on 23/Oct/2018

Purnima Tithi Ends = 22:14 on 24/Oct/2018 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)



Happy Laxmi Puja!

