Secret Revealed! 5 Tips To Master The Art Of Making Perfect Biryani Masala

You can easily make biryani masala at home

Biryani, in India, is an emotion. Aromatic rice, infused with a blend of spices, meat, vegetables etc, it makes for a soulful meal anytime of the day. So much so that you will find a variety of biryani options across the country, customised as per palate and food habit - mutton biryani, chicken biryani, kathal (jackfruit) biryani and paneer biryani being the most common ones. Then, there are various techniques of making the dish as well! But what remains common for all is a perfect biryani masala. In fact, according to chefs and food experts, the secret to a good biryani lies in its masala; and guess what, you can easily make it at home with some secret tips right up your sleeves. Take a look.

About Biryani Masala: Difference Between Homemade And Storebought Biryani Masala:

Today, you can find packaged biryani masala at every grocery store near you. Not that we are saying they taste bad, but the ones made at home add freshness to your meal. Homemade biryani masala includes no preservative or additive that of course, makes it healthier when compared to the former. If you thought making a perfect biryani masala is not easy, then here's a surprise for you. We got some secret tips that will help you make the perfect masala for your next batch of biryani.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Goes Into A Classic Biryani Masala:

A quintessential masala for biryani includes cumin, coriander, peppercorn, green and black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise, mace, fennel seeds, dry red chilli et al. Some people also add mint leaves, kasuri methi, saffron and other such herbs to elevate the flavours. The quantity of the ingredients however is unique to each one's preference.

5 Tips To Remember While Preparing Biryani Masala At Home:

1. Use fresh ingredients:

You have the liberty to pick the spices as per your wish. But make sure, they are fresh, high quality. Secondly, use whole spices, instead of the ground ones for best result.

2. Toast the spices:

Always make sure you dry roast the spices on kadhai to get the best result. Dry roasting helps release the essential oils, making the masala yet more aromatic.

3. Balance the flavours right:

We know we said, you are free to customise the spices as per your palate. But make sure, you balance it well. Understand every note of the spices and add or eliminate accordingly.

4. Make in small batches:

The best practice is to prepare the masala every time you make biryani. But if you plan to keep it in store, make sure you do it in small batches.

5. Store it well:

The final and one of the most important steps is to store the spices right. Get an air-tight container, store the spices and keep in dry and cool place.

Now that you have the tips handy, follow them to make yourself a fresh batch of biryani masala. Here's a biryani masala recipe for you to follow.