Saunf For Digestion: Use This Fennel Seed Tea To Keep Indigestion At Bay

Have you been suffering from indigestion? Are you looking for ways to get rid of the same? Fret not, we've got you covered. A lot of Indian herbs and spices can come quite handy in keeping indigestion at bay. One such herb is fennel or saunf. Fennel or saunf is loaded with health benefiting properties. Not only does it keep a lot of diseases at bay, but also helps is boosting the body's metabolism and keeps the digestive system healthy, smooth and running. Eating saunf after meals is considered a healthy practice, primarily because of its ability to keep the digestive system healthy. Fennel seed tea can help you with your digestion woes.

Here's how you can prepare it in the comforts of your kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 tsp Fennel Seed

1/2 tsp Honey

3-4 Tulsi Leaves

2 seeds Black Pepper

Method:

1. To begin with, take a grinder and add a teaspoon of saunf in it. Grind it or use a mortar pestle to ensure slow release of flavours.

2. Then take ground fennel seeds and place it in a cup. Pour boiling water in the cup and leave for 10 minutes so that the flavour and goodness of fennel is well-absorbed by the water.

3. Once this is done, strain the mixture in a fresh cup and add a bit of honey, tulsi leaves, black pepper it. You can also substitute or add your choice of ingredients.

Note: This fennel tea concoction can provide you with relief from indigestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

