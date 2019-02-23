Saffron A Promising Herbal Medicine For Treating ADHD: Study

The benefits and medicinal properties of saffron make it a valuable culinary ingredient, not just in India but worldwide. Various health experts suggest that saffron can be used as an aphrodisiac, diaphoretic (to cause sweatin), carminative (to prevent gas) and to bring on mensuration. But did you know that this highly-priced spice could be a promising herbal alternative for treating people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as per a study conducted at Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran. ADHD is one of the most common neuropsychiatric disorders of childhood and adolescence.



The study, published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology, showed that saffron, which has anti-depressant and memory-enhancing properties, can be as effective at controlling symptoms as methylphenidate, the commonly prescribed drug Ritalin for treating ADHD.



Saffron, also used in various Ayurvedic and other traditional medicines, could be particularly effective for the 30 percent of patients who do not respond to or cannot tolerate stimulants like methylphenidate, which causes side effects like nausea, stomach pain, decreased appetite, insomnia, and headache.

For the study, researchers included 54 ADHD patients aged six to 17 years and compared the effects of saffron or methylphenidate over a six-week period. The patients were randomly assigned to receive either 20-30 mg/d methylphenidate or 20-30 mg/d saffron capsules depending on weight.



Previous studies have shown that one-to-one support and a focus on self-regulation may improve academic outcomes of children with ADHD. In addition, a computerised test of attention and activity to standard care can reduce the time needed to make a diagnostic decision on the disorder.



Other Health Benefits Of Saffron: