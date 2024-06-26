Sachin Tendulkar Is Every Mumbaikar Ever - Proof Is His Food Preference

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar

For every Indian, street food hits differently. If you notice, you will find people from each region having their unique preferences. While Bengalis like their phuchkas, people in North India and Delhi swear by gol gappa. Apparently, both are the same, but if you dive in deep, you will find some striking differences in the ingredients and recipes. Likewise, people from Mumbai have their unique street food preferences. From vada pav to sev puri and misal pav, the streets of Mumbai have a pool of delicacies to offer. So much so that today you will find these special Mumbai street foods being sold in different parts of the world, catering to the Indian staying there. It seems like Sachin Tendulkar too can't get over the street foods of Mumbai. Wonder how we got to know that? We suggest checking out his latest post on Instagram.

The cricketer, who is super active on Instagram, recently shared a throwback picture of him on the streets of New York, devouring something wrapped in paper. While we are not sure about what he's eating, going by the post, we can say it's some Mumbai street food variant.

"A Mumbaikar loves his street food, no matter where he goes! #throwback #newyork #foodie #streetfood," the post reads.

Are you a foodie like Sachin Tendulkar? Do you too enjoy the delicious street foods of Mumbai? If you answered yes, then dear reader, it's time to savour some of the most popular dishes from the city. Check them out.

Here're 5 Of The Most Popular Street Foods Of Mumbai:

1. Vada Pav:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Mumbai lives on vada pav. A simple yet delicious sandwich, with a potato pakoda stuffed between two slices of ladi pav, accompanied by garlic chutney and green chilli - the dish is wholesome and fulfilling. Click here for the recipe.

2. Misal Pav:

This humble street food consists of misal, which is a spicy gravy-like substance made from sprouted moth beans topped with potato chivda mix, farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander. The pav is slathered with butter and served as breakfast, snack or even a full-fledged meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Dabeli:

Also popular in Gujarat, dabeli is a desi sandwich where aloo masala, spicy garlic chutney, and several other ingredients are pressed between two slices of pav and indulged. It is accompanied by a chatpata tamarind chutney, roasted peanuts and pomegranate. Click here for the recipe.

4. Masala Toast:

We bring you Mumbai's popular masala toast, where the sandwich is given a desi makeover with green chutney, masala, aloo and more. Trust us, Mumbai's masala toast is sure to leave a strong impression on your palate. Click here for the recipe.

5. Sev Puri:

Sev Puri is essentially made with crisp fried puris loaded with onions, boiled potatoes, and three types of chutneys- tamarind, chili and garlic and topped with lots of sev. It can also be seasoned with raw mango or a hint of lemon and chaat masala. Click here for the recipe.

