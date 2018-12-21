Rye For Digestion: Here's How Rye May Help Keep Indigestion At Bay

Are you suffering from indigestion problem? Is bloating and acidity bothering you every other day? If yes, then it's time for you to make some dietary tweaks. Diet plays a vital role in maintaining digestive health. If you have been consuming fried foods a lot, then there are higher chances of you having a disturbed digestive system. Likewise, a diet that consists of fibre-rich foods can enhance digestion to a great extent. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "A hardy, cold-climate grain, rye berries (also known as rye seeds) are a rich and versatile source of dietary fibre, especially arabinoxylan, which helps balance blood sugar levels and lower 'unhealthy' (LDL) cholesterol. They are also nutrient-dense, supplying high levels of iron, calcium, potassium, zinc, vitamin E, a variety of B vitamins, and an array of antioxidant compounds."



The mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre in rye helps in lubricating the digestive tract and eases gastritis and stomach pain. According to 'Healing Foods', "Its lubricating action is also good for maintaining healthy skin and mucous membranes."

Rye seeds have fewer calories and contain more soluble fibre than wheat. You can consume rye in the form of sprouts and flour as well. Rye flour is also used to make dark, dense and delicious bread. This version of bread acts as a dietary aid and promotes a feeling of satiety by keeping you full for a longer period of time, further keeping untimely cravings at bay.

By making these little changes in diet, you can improve your digestive health significantly. So stop worrying about your indigestion woes and add rye to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

