Restaurant In Pope Leo XIV's Hometown Names A Sandwich After Him - See Ingredients

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a long-time missionary in Latin America, was elected pope on May 8, becoming the first American to fill the role of pope. He took the name Pope Leo XIV to honour Pope Leo XIII, who led the church from 1878 to 1903 and was known for standing up for social justice. A restaurant in Pope Leo XIV's hometown, Chicago, has paid a special foodie tribute to honour him.

Portillo's, famous for its hot dogs and sandwiches, has renamed one of its most popular sandwiches after the new pope. The Italian Beef Sandwich at the popular Chicago-based restaurant is now called "The Leo" and will be called so during the entire month of May.

"In the name of the gravy, the bun, and hot giard, we introduce The Leo: a divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers - sweet, hot, or a combo," Portillo's said in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of the delicious-looking sandwich.

The special sandwich is served with the local chain's flavourful, secretly spiced gravy splashed on it. "It's our original sacred sandwich, bold, unapologetically flavourful, and made in honour of a moment that's historic for Portillo's hometown," Portillo's said in the release, reported the New York Post.

Foodies were impressed with this delicious tribute:

An Instagram user commented, "Had it last night. Delicious!" Another noted, "The most Chicago thing to ever Chicago."

A clever comment read, "Looks divine!" A foodie added, "You had me at gravy!!!"

Another chimed in, "This is how I order mine, so it's going to be even more fun next time."

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago on September 14, 1955. He spent much of his life in the priesthood as a missionary in Peru.