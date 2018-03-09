Regular Cycling Keeps You Young and Your Immune System Strong: Study The study revealed that those who cycle enough can delay the onset of diseases normally associated with middle-age or old age by strengthening your immunity system

Share EMAIL PRINT



Thymus gland which makes immune cells called T-cells begin to shrink with time, typically after the age of 20. But in cyclists, the production of T cells was found to be more than their peers who did not cycle.



The analysis revealed that cycling can help preserve muscle mass and strength with age while maintaining stable levels of body fat and cholesterol. Interestingly, the anti-ageing effects of cycling also extended itself on to the immune system. According to the scientists, cycling can help keep the immune system young too and also boost testosterone levels in men.



For the study male cyclists in the study had to be able to cycle 100km in under 6.5 hours, while women had to cover 60km in 5.5 hours. 75 healthy people aged 57 to 80 and 55 young adults aged 20 to 36 were part of the non-exercising group.



Along with regular exercise, a healthy diet could also help keep the immunity system strong. Here are some foods that may help.



1. Vitamin C rich foods



According to Shilpa Arora, "Seasonal veggies and fruits have phytonutrients which are needed to fight bacteria and infections. Jamun, cherries, peaches and guava have abundant vitamin C."



2.Ginger



Ginger has amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief in the symptoms of severe cold and cough. Include more ginger to your tea, salads and food.



3. Honey



Honey gives an instant relief from severe cough. All you need to do is to have a spoonful of chopped ginger and honey mixture to get instant relief.



4. Onion



Onions are loaded with powerful compounds that help boost our immunity. Raw onion is an excellent remedy for cough associated with flu. It keeps the respiratory tract in check and provides relief from chest congestion.



5. Dry fruits and nuts and seeds



Meher Rajput, Nutritionist at FITPASS says "Have them in any form, dry or roasted. Walnuts, almonds, dates and raisins are good sources of vitamins and antioxidants. They are high in protein and sources of good fats which would also ensure that the energy levels of your child are always high."



Load up on these foods and keep free of diseases and infections.









Cycling regularly may help keep you rejuvenated, young and disease-free, claims a new study. The study published in the journal Aging Cell, revealed that those who cycle enough can delay the onset of diseases normally associated with middle-age or old age by strengthening your immunity system as compared to those who are healthy, but did not exercise regularly. For the study scientists examined 125 amateur cyclists aged 55 to 79.Thymus gland which makes immune cells called T-cells begin to shrink with time, typically after the age of 20. But in cyclists, the production of T cells was found to be more than their peers who did not cycle.The analysis revealed that cycling can help preserve muscle mass and strength with age while maintaining stable levels of body fat and cholesterol. Interestingly, the anti-ageing effects of cycling also extended itself on to the immune system. According to the scientists, cycling can help keep the immune system young too and also boost testosterone levels in men.For the study male cyclists in the study had to be able to cycle 100km in under 6.5 hours, while women had to cover 60km in 5.5 hours. 75 healthy people aged 57 to 80 and 55 young adults aged 20 to 36 were part of the non-exercising group.Along with regular exercise, a healthy diet could also help keep the immunity system strong. Here are some foods that may help.According to Shilpa Arora, "Seasonal veggies and fruits have phytonutrients which are needed to fight bacteria and infections. Jamun, cherries, peaches and guava have abundant vitamin C."Ginger has amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief in the symptoms of severe cold and cough. Include more ginger to your tea, salads and food.Honey gives an instant relief from severe cough. All you need to do is to have a spoonful of chopped ginger and honey mixture to get instant relief.Onions are loaded with powerful compounds that help boost our immunity. Raw onion is an excellent remedy for cough associated with flu. It keeps the respiratory tract in check and provides relief from chest congestion.Meher Rajput, Nutritionist at FITPASS says "Have them in any form, dry or roasted. Walnuts, almonds, dates and raisins are good sources of vitamins and antioxidants. They are high in protein and sources of good fats which would also ensure that the energy levels of your child are always high." Load up on these foods and keep free of diseases and infections.