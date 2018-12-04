Pumpkin Seeds For Weight Loss: Switch Over To This Healthy Snack To Lose Weight

Weight loss and healthy eating are synonymous to each other. There is no denying the fact that weight loss requires great efforts in terms of eating a well-balanced diet and engaging in exercises. However, there are some simple diet tweaks that can make or break the deal in your weight loss journey. It's time to ditch those greasy snacks and replace them with healthy ones like pumpkin seeds. Yes, you read that right. These tiny seeds may look small, but come packed with a host of health benefits. They are undoubtedly one of the best snacks to lose weight. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Pumpkin seeds are a good source of B vitamins, magnesium, iron and protein. The seeds have high levels of essential fatty acids that help maintain healthy blood vessels and lower unhealthy cholesterol in the blood."



What makes these seeds ideal for weight loss is their fibre content. This dense and heavy snack can keep you satiated for quite a longer period of time. The fibre takes longer to digest, leaving you full for longer and further keeps you away from bingeing on fattening foods. Be it raw, dry-roasted or soaked, pumpkin seeds can be consumed in various forms.



Other than this, pumpkin seeds is quite a good source of zinc, which can further help in boosting the body's metabolism. A sluggish metabolism can hinder your weight loss efforts to a great extent. Hence, it is important to keep your metabolism up and running.



So, the next time you crave for some delectable snacks while on a weight loss journey, bring pumpkin seeds to your rescue, as they are a perfect combo of taste and health. You can also have them in granola bars or smoothies.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

