Pudina For Weight Loss: How To Eat Mint (Pudina) Leaves To Cut Belly Fat

From chutneys to raitas, to mojitos and to mint, pudina's refreshing goodness can pretty much lift the taste of anything. India is particularly lucky in terms of mint produce. Beyond flavouring our foods and beverages, pudina (or mint) has been regarded very highly by Ayurveda for its immense medicinal benefits. Menthol, which is the active oil in the mint, has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help relieve indigestion. Mint is excellent to manage blood sugar levels too. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, which could prove to be a big relief for asthma patients. Chewing on mint leaves could instantly help freshen up your breath due to the presence of germicidal properties. Additionally, a bunch of mint leaves could help you lose a pound or two. And, you thought weight loss was all about bland and uninteresting food.



Here's How Mint Or Pudina Leaves Can Aid Weight Loss



1. Aids digestion: Mint can work wonders for almost all your digestive woes. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, menthol, an active compound present in mint leaves, can boost your digestion. Poor digestion is said to hamper your weight loss in a big way. If we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly, we may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either, this may induce weight gain.



2. Boosts metabolism: Mint stimulates digestive enzymes, which help facilitate better absorption of nutrients from food. When the body is able to assimilate nutrients properly, your metabolism improves. A faster metabolism aids weight loss.



3. Low calories: The herb is effectively low in calories. Two tablespoons of fresh peppermint provides only 2 calories, which makes them an ideal herb to be used in a weight loss diet.





How To Eat Mint Leaves For Weight Loss



1. Mint-infused water: This is perhaps the easiest way to consume mint for weight loss and be fresh and energetic through the day. Pour water in a pitcher, add 5-6 mint leaves and refrigerate overnight. Keep sipping into this infused water through the day. You can add a dash of lime and chopped cucumbers in to the tumbler too if you want.



2. Mint tea: You can also use the zesty herb in your tea. Drinking this tea can do wonders for your metabolism and help cut belly fat. Get hold of dried mint leaves, add them to boiling water. Steep the drink for about 8- 10 minutes. Strain and serve. If you want, you can add a spoon of honey to flavour the beverage too.



You can also use the zesty herb in your tea



3. Mint raita: Your favourite summer recipe has some weight loss abilities too. Yogurt is exceptionally good for your gut microbiome. A good gut health is a key to good digestion, and good digestion further increases your chances for sustainable weight loss. You can try making this delicious treat at home with this incredible recipe of mint raita; make sure you ditch the sugar in it.



So, what are you waiting for? Make the most of this refreshing herb and see the result for yourself.